Are marketers equipped to target privacy-conscious consumers?

With the evolution of technology, marketing models have evolved at a rapid pace too. There is no reason to think they will not evolve further to handle the privacy conscious consumer. The question to ask is how soon and what could be the impact in the interim on the field of personalised marketing. In essence, smart marketing is about creating user personas based on a variety of data sets and then serving personalised messages based on different user journeys. The intent was and will always be to move from a spam based marketing or carpet bombing model to a highly personalised model. While data privacy is a real and one of the biggest concerns for the consumer, it’s the way data is collected, handled and used that is at the core of the issue. Most consumers will not mind getting served a highly personalised coupon offer while walking into a store. So, use of data to delight customers on your own channels is on the rise and will continue to be. It’s the sharing of data with third party publishers and not being upfront about it that raises eyebrows.