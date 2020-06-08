Can Dettol and Lifebuoy protect their turf in the exploding hand sanitiser market?

In India, the category has been growing gradually, with healthcare giants like Hindustan Unilever (Lifebuoy) and Reckitt Benckiser (Dettol) launching their products and investing in their marketing. A BloombergQuint report, citing Nielsen data, suggests that the value of the category has grown four folds over a period of a year (from Rs 10 crore in March 2019 to Rs 43 crore in March 2020). What’s even more interesting is, with the growth, the share of the market leaders, like Dettol, Lifebuoy and PureHands (Himalaya), dipped to 39 per cent in March, from 85 per cent in January-February. Since March, it is certain that the category has swollen further to a several hundred crore rupees per month and the leaders' share has fallen further.