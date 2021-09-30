Decoding McDonald’s 'logo swap': to what extent should brands play with their digital assets?

McDonald’s is known for changing its logos from time to time, be it on the trend or supporting a cause. It is the most creative, cost-effective and bold way to draw eyeballs to your communication. And it works, because we are now talking about it. Agencies have well-skilled design teams and that’s why brands prefer them, when it comes to creating a logo. Also, the brand can’t play with the logo in every campaign, otherwise, the audience will not be able to recall the identity of the brand.