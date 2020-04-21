Has brand marketing changed forever… or do the fundamentals stay unchanged?

Will the rules of marketing change forever, is a presumptuous question where we assume marketing is about boardrooms, and not about people on the street and, right now, at homes. Marketing is about people and for people, context is paramount. In times of fear, they look for strength, in times of despair, they look for hope and in times of recession, they save and also splurge on things which make them happy as they come to believe the fleeting nature of life. When things get back to normal, they come back to regular consumption. So, the fundamentals of marketing are about the fundamentals of people - which change every day and also don't change, ever.