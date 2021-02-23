How will ASCI’s new rulebook for influencers change the game for social media agencies?

Ramya Ramachandran, founder & CEO, Whoppl – a Mumbai-based influencer marketing agency

The recent ASCI regulation is the need of the hour, since many brands in the beauty and skincare industry refrain from fully disclosing their association with the influencers for their respective reasons. The new rule will not only ensure transparency on all fronts, but also compel the agencies – along with the influencers – to come up with content that is more authentic, creative and well-thought out. It will ensure that they resonate well with the brand ethos and campaign objectives. This will enable us to push our creative boundaries to come up with influencer campaigns that are fully transparent, verified and much more thought-provoking in their creative space.