Is freelancing the new name of the agency game?

It's a global thing that's seeping into India. The clients say, 'I don't need to pay a big agency lots of money every month and can engage them only for a big campaign and get smaller agencies for the everyday work'. That's a model among many others. As far as the future of the business is concerned, when you talk about building long term engagements with consumers and building brands that make a meaningful difference, there has to be a certain amount of consistency about the relationship. Sleeping with different partners doesn't lead to consistency. I don't think that there's much of a future in it. The trend might accelerate over the next three to four years but speaking of the long term, the project-based business won't be the norm.