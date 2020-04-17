Is the current disruption an opportunity for local brands?

MG Parameswaran (Ambi), independent brand strategist, and founder, Brand-Building.com

The current situation could be a big boost for local brands if they can get their supply chain up and running. Especially in the FMCG and foods area. Given the relative non-availability of national brands, consumers would be more amenable to try the ones that are available. And if a local brand, say a biscuit or a hand-wash, is agile in its selling and distribution efforts, it can benefit greatly. Unfortunately, many local brands will try and shut down operations. And, they may also have difficulty in getting labour once they restart. In addition, they could also have issues in getting packaging and raw material, and trucks for goods movement.