Is there a silver lining to the grey 'troll cloud'?

For a celebrity hungry for the spotlight at all times, any publicity is good publicity. For a small brand, negative publicity can raise product awareness amongst a group of people who may not know about the small brand but are interested in the topic that yielded negative publicity. Again, negative publicity works well in the case of controversial topics, which may appeal to some, but not to others – When Nike supported the NFL player, Colin Kaepernick, it had major fan backlash from Nike users but others rose to the brand’s support and rushed to Kaepernick’s defence. Whether consumers were for or against Nike, it’s clear that Kaepernick’s inclusion has led to increased media exposure — roughly $43 million worth, for Nike. On the other hand, negative publicity is not so good for trusted brands, where the breach of trust or the negative news has a human values impact. For instance - Facebook suffered a loss of 1.5 million users and a failed acceptance of the Libra cryptocurrency they were about to launch. Or for that matter, Tiger Woods who still doesn’t have a league to his name. Negative publicity also doesn’t work in food items. When a rumour that your hamburger at McDonald’s uses worm meat spreads, sales drop by more than 25 per cent, or if a worm is found in a Cadbury’s chocolate, sales drop substantially and immediately. When Maggi noodles was banned in India due to excessive lead and alleged mislabelling over flavour enhancer MSG, it could never regain its dominant market share. As Winston Churchill once said, “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.” That is the ‘advantage’ or ‘disadvantage’ with negative publicity.