Keeping ideas theft-proof in the world of advertising

The first bit is, we never talk business when we are out. Even if we do, we never talk ideas, we discuss the industry, instead. When it comes down to clients lifting ideas and assigning them to other agencies, we resist from actually handing over the idea deck. If clients want to actually go through ideas themselves, the summary slide should be sufficient and not the details. With the peers, it's pretty simple – we all are in the business of ideas. We should not be discussing the IP with anyone. If you are discussing the IP with someone, you are asking for it to get lifted. I would suggest to not speak to anyone.