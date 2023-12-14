Navigating the content marketing landscape: Humanising brands, diverse platforms, and celeb equality

There are platforms like Quora for delivering content. I always believe in trying and testing before using a platform for my brand because A/B testing (methodology for comparing two versions of a webpage or app against each other to determine which one performs better) is the rule of the game.



If freedom of collaboration is provided to a creator or a brand, then it is going to be compatible with celebrities because, at the end of the day, it is a symbiotic relationship. Be it a B2C or B2B brand, it is important to understand what audiences want and make sure that content is created. Customisation is the key because creating a solar system of content is vital.