Netflix plans free weekend access of its content in India

Netflix has gained nearly as many users in the first half of this year (2020) than it did in all of last year (2019). According to a report by Dentsu Marketing Cloud Insights, it has been the most preferred platform during the lockdown period.

Its dominant position in the OTT space allows it to tinker with various models of promotions and freebies. This will only be beneficial to the overall ecosystem and tip over subscribers, who are 'on the fence' with the lure of free content and access to good shows and movies.