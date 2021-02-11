Sebamed, Neobar, Tetmosol… are medicated soaps sexier than beauty soaps?

Mythili Chandrasekar, brand communication enthusiast

Obviously, prescription to OTC is a way to increase consumption for a brand, to expand its market. How much it actually takes from the "grocery brand" will depend on many other factors, i.e.,

How mass the issue it is trying to solve is (like, say, sensitive teeth, in the case of toothpastes);

How much of the skincare/beauty brand's promise/benefits it is able to embrace beyond being a pure problem solver (to become the regular use brand);

How fast grocery brands expand their portfolios to include variants that deliver the Rx/OTC benefit;

How it navigates and balances the dermatologist - beautician spectrum;

And, of course, the pricing and distribution.

Hair oils have created a lot of value in the intersection of do good and look good, as have toothpastes.