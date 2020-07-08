Should HUL give Glow & Lovely a new formulation?

Colour discrimination is a real and large problem faced by the society. For starters, look at a typical matrimonial ad - a fair, beautiful bride. The bias against dark skin is not going to change by de-legitimising the aspiration for a fair one. The need is to make dark skin equally aspirational.

By changing the name (word) from ‘fair’ to ‘glow’, nothing changes. The formulation is the same. People will buy it for the same reasons. The decision to retain one half of the name must have been taken in boardrooms, where people would have talked about the equity the name has.

So, eventually, it is a way to circumvent the whole Supreme Court draft amendment. The product will continue to exist, and so will the prejudice and the regressive culture.