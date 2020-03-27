Sympathy, Support, Silence… What’s the best strategy for a brand today?

It’s not a good idea for a brand to not advertise at all. In times of crisis, like this, brands still need to stay connected to their consumers. Very often, they provide goods or a service, which the consumer really needs. I’ll give simple examples - brands like BookMyShow or Netflix or Amazon Prime are using their network to help. Say, BookMyShow, which is known for out-of-home (OOH) entertainment, is doing live events on the platform, a form of in-house entertainment, free for users. This, in a way, would help people to tide through this time and that’s how you actually build loyalty and gratitude with your customers. BookMyShow, being an outdoor brand, could’ve just faded away for the time. Again, say Domino’s, the food delivery brand, is offering its fleet of delivery personnel to also deliver essentials, like medicines. These are the ways brands are using their strengths to help consumers, who, at this point, are feeling very helpless.