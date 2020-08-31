TikTok’s suitors: Among Microsoft, Walmart, Oracle and Reliance, who makes the best match?

"Social networks can’t be broken up geography-wise. We had the Chinese and non-Chinese versions of TikTok, but both were significantly different. This would be the first time when one platform is split up in an India version, US version, or a Europe version. Now, the interoperability of users across geographies has to be maintained. How will a new feature in the US version affect the Indian users? Again, if there is a central repository of users, who owns that? Or is it more like TikTok providing marketing or distribution rights? Whoever comes on board will have to navigate this first.”