Unilever to not market its F&B products to children below 13. Any takers?

“I think as market rulers, it's appropriate for Unilever to take the first step. I would expect that other companies like Nestle, P&G, Pepsi and Coke will have to follow if they haven't done so, for the simple reason that it's responsible. Companies have to emphasise that they're responsible citizens and should be seen doing the right thing. And proactively not marketing to the children is a very positive step. Having said that, Pepsi and Coke some years back voluntarily decided not to advertise on children's channels like Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon. There are a lot of moves globally from larger multinational companies to ensure that they don't influence younger people unfairly, especially with products that can be harmful to their health. I am certain it will put pressure on other companies to follow suit.