What does Coca-Cola's ‘Vitamin C’ play herald?

And, what types of brands/segments are best poised to take this suddenly important proposition forward?
Thanks to the Coronavirus, we now have textiles that claim to have anti-viral properties, ice cream with turmeric in it, and paint makers and personal care brands making hand sanitisers. The latest addition to this list comes from Coca-Cola, under its brand Minute Maid.
The two new Minute Maid variants - Minute Maid Nutri Force and Minute Maid Vita Punch claim to be packed with Vitamin C, and fortified with vitamins and minerals that help in cognitive development and functioning. The messaging is clear, these products intend to help boost immunity, aided by these vitamins and minerals.
However, immunity is something that has to be built over time, there is no 'one shot' solution for an improved immune system. If a shampoo claims to cure dandruff, a person can see visible results within a stipulated time period, but immunity is an entirely different ballgame; one that involves slow work over a period of time, often with no visible results in sight.
How credible is it then, when the manufacturer of an aerated drink attempts to claim a stake in the 'immunity' pie with these new products? What does such a play mean for the beverage and FMCG sector in India? We spoke to experts to find out.
Edited excerpts:
Kumar Deb Sinha, executive vice president, Dentsu Aegis Network
People still don’t know when the Coronavirus vaccine will be out, and when it does, there’s no guarantee that it will be a fool-proof solution to end the pandemic. So, as of now, the only fool-proof way to fight the virus is to build your immunity. It’s not a surprise, therefore, that many brands are going to talk about this as a selling point.
Coca-Cola’s play in this sector is both tactical and topical. It reminds me of the Colgate Vedshakti campaign I worked on a few years ago. The aim of the campaign was not to sell Colgate’s product, but it was to take a cut out of Patanjali’s (rapidly increasing) market share in the toothpaste category.
I believe Minute Maid is the only brand from Coca-Cola which could take up this positioning because it has always spoken about using real fruits and the pulp of the fruit in its product. It has used messaging that suggests that you get the same benefits, as eating the fruit, when you consume the beverage.
It's also a smart move because it’s not a reactive launch that is intended to counter any product. It’s more of a proactive move because it realised that consumers are on the lookout for products/brands that help build immunity.
From that perspective, it’s not surprising why Coca-Cola has taken this brand extension, and why it has used Minute Maid for this purpose. Immunity is going to be a big buzzword for some time to come, until we have a cure for COVID. I think that’s a smart play for Coke.
Customers today are smart and can see through marketing gimmicks. A brand should stay away from this segment if what it is offering does not seamlessly fit in with their brand objective. If you look at both Coca-Cola and Pepsi, you have to understand that they’re trying to move away from their aerated drinks offering and are trying to emphasise on their health drink offering. Hence, the newly launched products make sense.
"f you look at both Coca-Cola and Pepsi, you have to understand that they’re trying to move away from their aerated drinks offering and are trying to emphasise on their health drink offering."Kumar Deb Sinha
A brand that has a legacy of building immunity stands a better chance of taking this segment forward. That’s because you don’t have to build the context of your product from scratch, it’s already there in our memory. For example, Dabur, Baidyanath and other brands that have been talking about immunity through honey, chyawanprash and other traditional products.
OTC brands, such as GlaxoSmithKline, which have products like Horlicks and Boost in their portfolio, could also come up with immunity building products. Not like a medicine, but more on the lines of an additive to improve health.
K Vaitheeswaran, co-founder, AGAIN drinks, and a consultant
It’s not surprising that Coca-Cola is making a play in this segment. Considering the times we live in, immunity is a code which is easily understood. Brands are using visuals of ‘shields’ which protect a person from the virus to give the consumers a sense of safety. This is, however, far from the truth.
"A vaccine for the virus will create synthetic immunity which is, in a sense, a quick fix – instant gratification. However, since a vaccine isn’t available yet, the consumers’ best bet is to build immunity slowly."K Vaitheeswaran
The coronavirus has people everywhere panicking because they understand how vulnerable their bodies are. A vaccine for the virus will create synthetic immunity which is, in a sense, a quick fix – instant gratification. However, since a vaccine isn’t available yet, the consumers’ best bet is to build immunity slowly – with the foods and beverages they consume.
Coca-Cola saw this opportunity to stake its claim in the immunity segment via Minute Maid, and it took it. Its original product (aerated drinks) can’t make such claims. Hence, they took the vitamins and minerals route to market their products.
You also have to keep in mind that Coca-Cola is one of the most well-known brands in the world. In India, people may not be aware that Minute Maid belongs to Coca-Cola, but there’s more awareness of the brand in other countries.
As far as taking the immunity beverage segment forward goes, it’s possible for brands like Complan and Horlicks, which have a long-standing association with improving health and immunity.
In normal circumstances, Coca-Cola would’ve had a hard time in the ‘healthy’ space, and it would’ve been a slow, hard climb for them. The Coronavirus has acted as an excuse to help it accelerate its movement in this space.
Ronita Mitra, founder, Brand Eagle Consulting, and a business consultant
Since the start of COVID, boosting your immunity has become the most important health concern. Consumers have been seeking out any form of mediation/food/exercise that will boost their immunity.
Food is a great source of immunity since it's had several times a day. Launching a food/beverage product that will boost immunity is, therefore, a huge opportunity today.
And, the relevance will not end with COVID, but stay with consumers for a long time since attitudinal and behavioural shifts being caused amongst consumers will be semi-permanent, if not permanent.
Since Coca-Cola already had a range of fruit-based nutrition drinks under the Minute Maid brand name, extending the range with immunity boosting variants will command a lot of credibility.
Any food and beverage brand which already has a heritage of having nutrition/heath-based benefits can look at immunity boosters as an opportunity today.
However, force fitting immunity boosting products if the brand has not had an associated value set and product range on the plan of nutrition, will struggle to command credibility and, therefore, the consumers' attention.
Vani Gupta Dandia, marketing led business consultant, CherryPeachPlum
As far as Coca-Cola is concerned, it appears that it is being opportunistic and taking advantage of the coronavirus situation to release these products. Right now, in the home space, people are looking for germ-killing properties and people are searching for immunity boosting in the food and beverage space.
"In the home space, people are looking for germ-killing properties and people are searching for immunity boosting in the food and beverage space"Vani Gupta Dandia
But consumers are going to wise up to this at some point, if every marketer out there is making the claim of boosting immunity. Minute Maid has always used the visual iconography of natural fruit pulp, goodness, etc. It makes sense for it to attempt to extend the brand in this direction.
Whereas Coca Cola, Limca etc have always taken an indulgent and refreshing positioning and Minute Maid has always been about natural goodness.
If you take the example of the ‘organic’ or ‘Ayurveda’ sector, there is a serious trust deficit because nobody knows how genuine the ingredients, etc., are. That might happen with the 'immunity' claim too when people wise up.
If a company like, say, Raw Pressery claimed to make immunity boosting juices, I would actually believe it because there is heightened awareness on the immunity front and people know what the brand stands for as well. If a brand known for indulgences claims to release an immunity boosting product (such as an ice cream, or a ‘bhujia’), then I would be seriously sceptical...