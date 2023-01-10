What will digital advertising in 2023 look like?

The local retail category is likely to scale up its digital spending as they have seen the benefits of reaching out to localised audiences available on digital media. With localised regional content and advertising communication, digital will drive the higher value of captive audience for the retailers. This is also to do with the fact that India is moving, at a fast pace, on 5G adoption. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) ecosystem of enabling localised sellers and localised delivery structure is likely to gain traction, enabling retailers to move advertising to digital.