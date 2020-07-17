When brands take hours and not decades to respond to feedback

Scotch-Brite India's quick response an online post and to then announce a logo change, the start of a new phase of brand communication?
What does it take to make a brand change?
For Unilever's Fair and Lovely, it took decades of pressure from sections who deried the brand for popularising 'skin whitening'. The last straw was George Floyd's death in the US and the subsequent protests against racial injustice that prompted the company to knock of 'Fair' of its product and rebrand it as 'Glow & Lovely'.
But, Scotch-Brite India took just a day. When communications expert Karthik Srinivasan pointed out on social media about the logo having a woman's vector and how the gender marker may not fit the bill today.
Atul Mathur, head of marketing, consumer business, 3M India responded to his post within a day and revealed that the company was working on doing away with the woman's logo.
Please note that 3M's marketing head announced a tweak to one of its brand's logo after an individual pointed it out on social media within a day. This, in contrast, to Unilever or any other company for that matter who will take their time to bring about change.
Maybe brands like 3M aren't too hierarchical so its marketing head could respond in such a manner, unlike a Unilever. The pressure to be woke is high and brands won't take chances. What does this response from Scotch-Brite India tell us about the times we live in? Are we seeing a change in brand communication to feedbacks? We asked a few industry experts about it.
Akanksha Patankar Mirji, Brand and Corporate Storyteller
Brands have transformed themselves over the years and while it used to take them a long time, now, the availability of different mediums has made it easier. For instance, earlier a brand would depend on a publication to talk about it but now with social media, it's quick and while I wouldn't say it pushes brands but it does give them a slight push towards transformations.
Atul's response had to do with stereotyping which a lot of brands have been doing for decades. But, several have acted on it in their owns. Take Ariel's 'Share the Load' campaign or the more recently, actor Shahid Kapoor who on being asked if he was doing any household chores replied, "Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara?" Brands understand that people transform every few decades.
Go back a few years and recall the repeal of Section 377, brands, right away, supported the verdict online and even quickly changed their communication strategy.
What we're witnessing is a fusion of advertising and Public Relations (PR) where it's not always the ad that leads the change, even the PR does as well... it's fantastic that the brand responded so quickly because it shows that it is willing to change easily. Maybe, it was working on it and Kartik's post acted as a catalyst. It was great stuff by Kartik to have put up the post.
Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and former Asia-Pacific Marketing head of HP Inc.
I do think Scotch-Brite taking cognizance of a social media post pointing out the implied misogyny in its logo-that was pointed out by Karthik Srinivasan is nice, but better still is the fact that the brand responded promptly with an assurance that this would change. This clearly is a great example of how smart brands are not just sensitive to social issues but feel humane enough to admit to the need for change, without getting defensive. Kudos to the 3M team for its sincerity and maturity in handling this. They have not just diffused a difficult situation, they have turned it to their advantage.
At a larger level, this is also indicative of how large brands and companies are getting increasingly sensitive to issues that are divisive and responding positively to consumer-driven activism.
Saurabh Uboweja, Founder and Managing Partner BOD Consulting
There is no doubt, consumer mindsets, behaviours and choices are transforming at a rapid pace. Brands have been playing catch up and are often caught napping.
One of the reasons for the slow pace of brand change is the high risk associated with it. What seems obvious on social media as a conversation or trend doesn’t often reflect in reality on the actual purchase behaviour. Marketers often play cautious as they are caught between popular opinion and actual consumer purchase behaviour.
Brands need to learn to respond proactively to a media crisis and evaluate long term change more strategically rather than as a knee jerk reaction
Based on additional conversation with Rajesh Lalwani, MD, Scenario Consulting