When brands take hours and not decades to respond to feedback

I do think Scotch-Brite taking cognizance of a social media post pointing out the implied misogyny in its logo-that was pointed out by Karthik Srinivasan is nice, but better still is the fact that the brand responded promptly with an assurance that this would change. This clearly is a great example of how smart brands are not just sensitive to social issues but feel humane enough to admit to the need for change, without getting defensive. Kudos to the 3M team for its sincerity and maturity in handling this. They have not just diffused a difficult situation, they have turned it to their advantage.