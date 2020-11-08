Will specialised 'pandemic products' continue to sell in a normalising market?

3) How much longer: It's been more than seven months now. Despite the statistics, people are craving to go back to old (normal). Man is a social animal. People want to meet friends, sit across the table in gangs, have a drink and do everything they otherwise did.

I have just returned from a holiday to Jim Corbett National Park. As I drove up and down, I didn't see any scare, or masks, or any social distancing consciousness. I'm convinced outside of the metros, India has moved on psychologically. Sanitisers are available at large resorts, but people seem jaded with the constant sanitising and washing hands ritual. And, I am sure, this will start to show in the sales numbers too.