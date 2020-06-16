Will the hot new 'produce wash' segment fizzle out like a fad, or grow?

Given this concerted effort to build the category on the back of the fear of catching the virus, we can expect significant consumer trials in the coming months. We will see early adoption amongst the upper middle class, and the rich. Typically, once they adopt a category like this, it becomes a part of their regular shopping repertoire (Lizol being a good example). However, in the case of produce wash, there will always be the lurking fear of contaminating your food items with more chemicals, which will become one big issue for the industry to address.