Mindshare India launches digital-infused print innovation for Lufthansa

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Users could trigger multiple video stories with a QR code by pointing their phone camera at different print visuals.
Mindshare, a GroupM company, along with Xtender executes a five-page PVC for Lufthansa with the Times of India, focusing on engaging with their audience’s growing passion for experience-driven digital behaviours.
Mindshare India and Xtender’s partnership with Lufthansa is an initiative that seamlessly integrates digital technology, highlighting Lufthansa’s innovative AI-powered mixed reality experience.
This cutting-edge technology positions Lufthansa as a pioneer in digital innovation, captivating audiences in a tangible, print-based medium.
Sng Ju Stephanie, senior manager - global marketing, South Asia & Southeast Asia, Lufthansa Group said, “As a brand committed to creating best-in-class experiences for our customers, the partnership with Mindshare on this innovation brings together the synergies of ideas across print and digital mediums. The five-page immersive ad series powered by AR in an interactive format will bring you closer to your next vacation, because every story ever told started with a yes.”
Amin Lakhani, chief executive officer, Mindshare South Asia said, “We're thrilled to launch this campaign for Lufthansa, highlighting the seamless blend of digital and print media. Partnerships like these push industry boundaries and fuel our excitement to innovate and deliver like never before."
Anurag Sachdeva, founder & CEO Xtendr said, “Xtendr enhances human vision with spatial computing and AI by making objects talk. Partnering with Lufthansa and Mindshare, we created interactive ads on an unprecedented scale, using a single QR code for sequential storytelling. We turned static print ads into immersive engagement canvases.”