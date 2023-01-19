33% of listeners prefer radio as compare to other mediums in Tier II and III market: Report

7 out of 10 radio listeners tune in to radio for between 30 minutes to 2 hours every day.
A recent study by Toluna India states that tier II & III markets are showing some enlightening trends for the radio medium, the study mentions that 80% of respondents claim that they listen to radio and listenership is higher amongst working professionals in which every 9 out of 10 listens to it.
The report also stated that among students a lesser number (66%) tune to the radio as compared to housewives and working professionals.
Another data from the study mentioned that 33% of radio listeners ranked FM radio as the preferred medium for daily entertainment, followed by video/music streaming apps
This recent study was conducted across 30 Tier II & III markets, with a sample base of over 1200+ respondents.
The detailed interviews were conducted among FM radio listeners belonging to 18 – 50 years, who are a part of the Toluna panel across genders, socioeconomic classes and employment status. The data collection was conducted between 19th December 2022 and 2nd January 2023. We covered markets in North and West, including Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Bhopal, Surat, Ludhiana, Udaipur, and Aurangabad, amongst others.
According to the online survey by Toluna, highlights the following: -
74% of radio listeners tune in more than three days every week. Radio listening is a part of a daily routine for around 1 out of every 4 in the decision-maker group.
7 out of 10 radio listeners tune in to radio for between 30 minutes to 2 hours every day.
Another important highlight 6 out 10 people consume radio at home
Adding to the insights, Dixit Chanana, country director, Toluna India, says “Our study on radio listenership in tier II and III shows some interesting data points. 33% of radio listeners ranked FM Radio as the most preferred medium of daily entertainment. This is consistent with the study that we did in 2020. Apart from consumption on the go, more than 60% consume radio at home. The way people consume Radio in these markets is amazing, and I am sure the Radio fraternity will be very happy to see such kind of findings."