Pocket FM elevates audio storytelling with a new anthem 'India, Kuch Acha Suno'

Pocket FM, the audio series platform from Pocket Entertainment, has launched its official India tagline: 'India, Kuch Acha Suno!' with a call to escape the chaos around us and embrace immersive, meaningful storytelling that resonates, inspires, and entertains.

The tagline launched witj an evocative anthem, Pocket FM aims to offer an escape—an invitation to immerse in a new era of audio entertainment, turning passive moments into deeply enriching experiences. The anthem captures a fundamental truth: our world is filled with persistent distractions that disrupt our peace. From endless chatter to background commotion and fleeting content, noise is everywhere.

With a vast library spanning drama, thrillers, fantasy, romance, and more, Pocket FM offers stories with depth, emotion, and purpose.

Vineet Singh, head, brand marketing & communications, shared, “This is more than just a campaign. It’s a movement. There is an overwhelming amount of noise in our lives—both online and offline. With 'India, Kuch Acha Suno!,' we are not just introducing a tagline; we are championing a movement to transform how people consume content. What we listen to shapes our emotions, thoughts, and well-being. This anthem, built with the power of AI and our in-house creative team, is a testament to how technology and human creativity come together at the core of Pocket FM - delivering immersive, meaningful stories that inspire, entertain, and enrich every moment."

Crafted by Pocket Entertainment’s in-house creative team in collaboration with its AI-capabilities, the anthem is a celebration of Pocket FM’s storytelling approach — fusing human creativity and AI together to create richer, more resonant content.