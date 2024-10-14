DS Group assigns social media mandate of Läderach to Brand Catapult

The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) has awarded the social media and performance marketing mandate for the Swiss Chocolate brand, Läderach to Brand Catapult, a 360-degree marketing company, headquartered in Delhi. This follows an extensive multi-agency pitch and rigorous selection process, emphasising Läderach’s commitment to strengthening its digital presence and engaging more effectively with chocolate enthusiasts across the country.
As an exclusive partner of the luxury Swiss Chocolate brand, Läderach in India, DS Group aims to deliver an extraordinary chocolate experience to Indian consumers.
Brand Catapult known for its proficiency in digital marketing, influencer partnerships, and creative content development will further Läderach's ambitious Indian expansion. The agency's innovative strategies and in-depth comprehension of the digital realm made it an ideal partner for Läderach's goals.
Announcing the appointment, Sanskriti Gupta, Läderach India, said, "Läderach India is thrilled to award its social media and performance marketing mandate to Brand Catapult. DS Group's partnership with Läderach highlights the dedication of delivering exceptional experiences to Indian consumers with focus on quality which was understood well by the Brand Catapult team. We are confident that their ability to craft engaging and impactful content will help us connect with a broader audience and share our passion for high-quality chocolates."
Brand Catapult’s founder, Dhruv Goel, expressed enthusiasm about the new mandate: "We are honoured to be awarded the social media and performance marketing mandate for Läderach India after a competitive multi-agency pitch. Läderach is a brand that epitomizes luxury and quality, and our team is dedicated to developing a robust social media presence and performance-driven campaigns that reflect Läderach’s heritage and commitment to excellence."