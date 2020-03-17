Fevicol's iconic mascots tweaked to reflect the changing times

So, has the brand now decided to go against what it stood for? In its latest social media creative, the two elephants, which are Fevicol's iconic mascots and an unforgettable part of the brand's logo, seem to be walking away from each other. If you only looked at the image, you would think the brand is walking away from what it stood for. But, just wait for a moment and read the copy below the image and you'll understand why we said that Fevicol is acing its 'moment marketing' game.