Gamers are the top shots of YouTube’s top creators list

Gen-Z turned to YouTube to find a sense of belonging and to connect through relatable content. It is no wonder, then, that 2021 saw the return of The Viral Fever (TVF) with their web-show Aspirants. Interestingly, shows like Aspirants which mirrored the trials and tribulations of Indian students preparing for the gruelling Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) competitive examination, are deeply endemic to YouTube’s existing learning community which sees millions of students turning to learn creators as part of their own preparations.