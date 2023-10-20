Instagram unveils new creative tools for Gen Z users, including Birthday feature and enhanced Notes

These features were launched on the occasion of Instagram's 13th birthday on October 6.
In a recent product education session in Gurgaon, Meta unveiled upcoming features for Instagram, designed to cater to the creative expressions of Gen Z consumers. This includes Birthday’s, Audio Notes, Selfie Video Notes, and Multiple Lists in Stories. These creative tools will help GenZ consumers creatively express themselves on the platform.
October 6th is Instagram’s birthday, and so the platform just turned 13 years old. In this context, the platform showcased 4 new features that would appeal to the GenZ audiences, and would soon start testing.
Birthdays: A feature to let users inform their friends and followers about their birthdays, facilitating lively celebrations with stickers and confetti.
Audio Notes and Selfie Video Notes: Enhancements to the Notes feature that is popular among young users. Audio Notes allow voice recordings as a form of note, while Selfie Video Notes permit the creation of short looping videos within a Note, which remains visible for 24 hours.
Multiple Lists in Stories: A highly requested feature that expands the ability to create lists beyond just "Close Friends," offering more customization options for storytelling.