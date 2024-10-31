Kunal Kamra accepts Ola founder’s job offer with conditions

Weeks after a war of words broke out between comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal. The founder offered Kamra a job, stating he could pay more than Kamra’s “failed comedy career” or any income received from posting a “paid tweet.”

Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career.



Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We’re expanding service network fast and backlogs… https://t.co/ZQ4nmqjx5q — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2024

Kamra, the stand-up comedian, accepted the job offer on X (formerly known as Twitter), though with several conditions. He noted that he has "no choice" but to take Aggarwal’s offer to work with Ola. "After being tagged thousands of times, I feel like I am an Ola employee anyway," Kamra adds.





I have no choice but to accept @bhash’s offer to work with OLA…

After being tagged thousands of times I anyway feel like I am an OLA employee.

OLA can seal this collaboration by committing to the below action points & looking forward to joining. pic.twitter.com/flqOgIkUo6 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 28, 2024

Kamra laid out the following conditions for accepting the offer: “Ola Electric must stand firm in their commitment to solving their service crisis. Ola must commit to completing all scooter repairs within seven business days from the service request at authorized service centres," he demands.

He further insisted that for repairs extending beyond seven days, "customers should first receive either a temporary replacement scooter or daily conveyance reimbursement of ₹500 until repair completion." Additionally, Kamra proposed that customers earn ₹500 per delayed day (up to ₹50,000).

He also demanded that each new Ola Electric scooter be sold with two insurance policies: one for the vehicle and another for services. According to Kamra, service insurance should be provided at no additional cost to customers.

After Kamra’s tweet, Aggarwal did not respond.

The argument initially began when Kamra posted an image on X showing numerous EV scooters parked at an Ola service centre. "Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two-wheelers are the lifeline for many daily wage workers," the comedian wrote.

Minister @nitin_gadkari please look at the plight of indian customers,

their voices aren’t heard.

They can’t get to work.

They are taking bad loans to solve an issue that is primarily Ola’s responsibility…

When will government agencies intervene? https://t.co/nJYapedavI — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 28, 2024

In response, Aggarwal called it a "paid tweet," adding, "Since you care so much, Kunal Kamra, come and help us out! I'll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career. Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for real customers. We're expanding the service network fast, and backlogs will be cleared soon."

Following this, Kamra also reshared a post by an X user alleging that all Ola electric scooters at a Maharashtra service centre were in "bad condition" with "no qualified engineers or technicians" present to handle them.

Kamra tagged Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, requesting intervention: "Minister Nitin Gadkari, please look at the plight of Indian customers. Their voices aren’t heard. They can't get to work. They are taking bad loans to solve an issue that is primarily Ola's responsibility. When will government agencies intervene?" Kamra wrote.

Meanwhile, Harish Abhichandani, chief financial officer at Ola Electric, stated last week that 99% of complaints have been resolved to the "complete satisfaction of the customer as per Ola Electric's comprehensive redressal mechanism."