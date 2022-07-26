Meta adds NewsMeter as fact checking partner

Each time a fact-checker rates a piece of content as false, altered or partly false, we reduce its distribution so that fewer people see it. We notify people who try to share the content – or who previously shared it – that the information was rated by a fact-checker, and we add a warning label that links to the fact-checker’s article with more information about the claim.

To help address the industry-wide issue of misinformation online, we’ve also partnered with the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) to fund a fact-checking news fellowship program designed exclusively for Indian news organisations.