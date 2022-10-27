Meta records second consecutive decline in revenue with Q3Y22 results

Meta has asserted that if the foreign exchange rates had remained the same as last year, they would have recorded a $1.79 billion profit.

This is in contrast to the company's expenses. The cost and expenses for Meta were recorded at $22 billion, a 19 percent increase from last year's $18.5 billion. "This includes an impairment loss of $413 million for certain operating leases as part of our ongoing work to align our office facilities footprint with our anticipated operating needs," the company said.