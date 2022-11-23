Meta’s updates to protect privacy of teens on Facebook and Instagram

The parent company is also encouraging teens to use the new safety tools and report anything that makes them uncomfortable. The blogpost notes, “We’re prompting teens to report accounts to us after they block someone, and sending them safety notices with information on how to navigate inappropriate messages from adults. In just one month in 2021, more than 100 million people saw safety notices on Messenger. We’ve also made it easier for people to find our reporting tools and, as a result, we saw more than a 70% increase in reports sent to us by minors in Q1 2022 versus the previous quarter on Messenger and Instagram DMs.”