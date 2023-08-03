PlanB wins the social media mandate for moneyview

As part of the mandate, PlanB will help in creating awareness and driving salience for moneyview among digital-savvy users and make them a part of financial inclusion.
PlanB, a mainline creative and digital agency based out of Bengaluru has won the social media mandate for moneyview, one of the fastest growing fintech startups in India. The collaboration comes as moneyview scales its presence across the country, making financial services accessible for the underserved population. As part of the mandate, PlanB will help in creating awareness and driving salience for moneyview among digital-savvy users and make them a part of financial inclusion.
PlanB was founded in 2006, by Anirudha Mukhedkar. Post the pandemic, PlanB has seen a complete re-engineering of its business with the arrival of Sunil Penugonda as CEO and Co-Founder.
Moneyview provides customers with instant personal loans, credit score, and personalized financial management solutions. Boasting 45 million+ app downloads; the platform is also planning to enter the neo-banking space, adding services such as digital savings accounts, insurance, and wealth management solutions to its product portfolio.
Under the social media mandate, PlanB will look to partner with moneyview’s new clients to redefine a burgeoning new category boosted by India’s fertile economic landscape. The mandate which was won through a competitive multi-agency pitch process will be managed by the agency’s Bangalore office. Commenting on the new win, Sunil Penugonda, CEO and Co-founder, PlanB, said, “The need for money offers a landscape rich with emotions and moneyview offers an extremely interesting opportunity for us to find ways to leverage in this space. The fastest growing fintech sits bang in the center of the tension between people’s desire for things and the absence of money to fulfill them. We can’t wait to mine this space and produce work to simplify finance for the masses.”
Mirroring his thoughts, SV Prasanth Naidu, CMO of moneyview, said, “For a fast-growing fintech brand, social media becomes an epicentre of brand engagement and conversations. We need a partner like PlanB, who understands the dynamics of the digital ecosystem quite well. Backed by their brand-growth frameworks and insight-based content roadmap, we’re confident to connect with our users (existing and potential) on a deeper level.”