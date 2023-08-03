PlanB wins the social media mandate for moneyview

Under the social media mandate, PlanB will look to partner with moneyview’s new clients to redefine a burgeoning new category boosted by India’s fertile economic landscape. The mandate which was won through a competitive multi-agency pitch process will be managed by the agency’s Bangalore office. Commenting on the new win, Sunil Penugonda, CEO and Co-founder, PlanB, said, “The need for money offers a landscape rich with emotions and moneyview offers an extremely interesting opportunity for us to find ways to leverage in this space. The fastest growing fintech sits bang in the center of the tension between people’s desire for things and the absence of money to fulfill them. We can’t wait to mine this space and produce work to simplify finance for the masses.”