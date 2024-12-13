Advertisment
0

Swiggy Instamart called out for copyright misuse on Instagram

Instagram user Nakul Dhull has accused the Q-commerce brand of using his video in its paid post without his permission.

afaqs! news bureau
Instamart

Instagram user Nakul Dhull has accused quick-commerce brand Swiggy Instamart of running a video he’d posted on his account as a sponsored post without his permission.

“… I let it slide thinking it was a one meme thing, but you’ve been running this video in your sponsored posts and stories from two months now. Stop this clownery or imma take action accordingly, I literally own the copyright of this video just in case yall dk.”

Swiggy Instamart

Instagram deems the person who creates an original work owns the copyright. The app says, “As a copyright owner, you have certain rights under the law. These include the right to stop others from copying or distributing your work, or from creating new works based on your work.”

Swiggy Instamart is yet to respond to Dhull’s message. 

Swiggy Instamart
