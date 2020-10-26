Tata Sky goes the influencer marketing route to further promote its Binge+ set-top box offering

Binge+ takes on the likes of JioFiber and Airtel Xstream as TV’s future slowly pivots from 'smart' to OTT platform offerings.
The future of television seems to have pivoted from ‘smart’ to ‘OTT’. Recently, we’ve seen the likes of JioFiber and Airtel Xstream offer a set-top box (STB) that not only offers you television programming but lets to enjoy over-the-top (OTT) content too.
During the IPL this year, Tata Sky was promoting the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box that offers OTT video streaming services bundled as a value-added service with the television connection. It released an ad (made by Ogilvy) to communicate the offering and the tagline read ‘'Isko Laga Dala Toh Puri Family Jingalala.'
Anurag Kumar, chief communications officer, Tata Sky told us, “This box is targeted at anyone who has an internet connection at home, as that is required to access OTT content. People are interested in watching content that is not just on TV, but also on OTT (platforms).”
In a push to further promote this offering, Tata Sky seems to have chosen the influencer marketing route. And we came across the first two posts from actresses Sayani Gupta and Rasika Dugal.
The STB is available in the market for Rs 2,999. With a payment of Rs 299 per month, Binge+ set-top box users can get access to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, Zee5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Sun Nxt, and ShemarooMe. Pay an additional Rs 129 per month, users can get access to Amazon Prime Video too.