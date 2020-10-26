Tata Sky goes the influencer marketing route to further promote its Binge+ set-top box offering

View this post on Instagram

Posted @withregram â¢ @sayanigupta Got this amazing Tata Sky Binge+ box today and my excitement went through the roof. Finally, I can watch all my favourite TV shows as well as web series on my TV using one remote. So letâs binge together, get your own Binge+ today and make your life jingalala. #EntertainmentKoBadaKaro #BingeKaro @tataskybinge @tataskyofficial