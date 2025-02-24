This brand delivered dholwalas to celebrate India’s victory over Pakistan

When India secured a victory against Pakistan in the latest cricket clash, Bengaluru-based 10-minute food delivery platform Swish took celebrations to the next level by delivering dholwalas to fans.

The startup posted on X (formerly Twitter), “We’re cheering for India with a caption, “ If you’re watching the match with friends, invite us and we’ll get the dholwalas along. For the men in blue.” The company later shared another post showcasing a surprise visit to a cricket screening, where they brought along dholwalas to amp up the excitement.”

Founded in August 2024 by Aniket Shah, Ujjwal Sukheja, and Saran S, Swish operates through a network of cloud kitchens in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout, Koramangala, and Bellandur. The platform, which raised $2 million in its maiden funding round led by Accel, promises ultra-fast food delivery within 10 minutes and is now expanding across Bengaluru, with plans to enter other Tier-1 cities.