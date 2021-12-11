Google, Unacademy, Amazon, Netflix are the best tweeters of 2021

For the launch of the #MahindraXUV700, Mahindra leveraged a whole host of Twitter’s products across the launch cycle. It created awareness for the launch with a Reminder Card that doubled up as a teaser for the event, took over Twitter timelines on the day of the launch, and became the first auto brand to leverage Twitter’s Live Brand Studio and create a Live Events Page, which was the go-to destination for eager audiences to follow the big unveil. To keep up the conversation momentum, the brand used promoted Tweets to promote video snippets from the event into people’s timelines .