Google, Unacademy, Amazon, Netflix are the best tweeters of 2021

A handy list of some of the best brand tweets of the year.
There are lists and there are lists. This is the one where lists are called threads. Here are brand tweets that Twitter believes stood out from every other brand.
Best brand for driving meaningful impact: Google India
Google India used its credibility and the service’s reach to share updates around COVID-19, encourage people to practice caution and enable them with updates around vaccination, made them aware of isolation protocols and more.
Best #OnlyOnTwitter campaign: Flipkart for #BigBillionMuqabla and Amazon Prime Video for #OneMicStandOnPrime
For its flagship annual sale, Big Billion Days, Flipkart used a customised Events Page on Twitter, inviting people to the #BigBillionMuqabla.
Introducing the second season of #OneMicStandOnPrime, Amazon Prime Video also brought its audiences to the centre-stage, asking them to vote for their favourite celebrity from the season’s line-up by Liking Tweets in a four-day long, real-time voting thread. These votes - over 41K in just four days - were broadcasted in a Twitter livestream.
Best brand connection to an event: Mobile Premier League with #FanBannJaaoge and #ShowYourGame
The brand took over Twitter’s premium real-estate of the Explore page (with a product called Spotlight) with the #FanBannJaaoge campaign video, and used influential members of its cheerleading army including Gul Panag, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and even the Kolkata Knight Riders, to create an exponential ripple effect across Twitter timelines, all for a great cause.
MPL Sports also leveraged the #CricketTwitter conversation to introduce Team India’s #BillionCheersJersey for the #T20WorldCup, which was inspired by the cheers of Indian fans. Launching the official Jersey Anthem, the brand invited fans to #ShowYourGame on Twitter and also partnered with influential voices on the service including Harsha Bhogle, Wasim Jaffer to scale engagement for the campaign.
Best brand connection with premium content on Twitter: Microsoft for #MicrosoftAI and #SecurityForAll
Microsoft aligned with premium content publishers on the service and leading tech influencers to produce custom content that engaged audiences in informed discussions about artificial intelligence (AI) and data security (DS). And what’s more, the brand strategically committed to this approach with a steady drum beat of content over three quarters -- collaborating with marquee business publications to engage audiences in high-impact conversations and win this title.
Best brand connection to a cultural occasion: Amazon India with #DeliverTheLove and #DeliverThanks
Amazon India warmed people’s hearts with a moving video for their #DeliverTheLove campaign, which reminded audiences of the kindness of people during the pandemic. The brand also furthered its #DeliverThanks campaign this Diwali, encouraging people to express gratitude for its delivery partners by Tweeting with posters that said ‘Thank you’.
Best brand connect with regional audiences: Netflix India South
To become a part (and a driver) of entertainment conversations, the brand chose Twitter as its destination to launch a dedicated account - Netflix India South. The account debuted with a multilingual Tweet, and topped it with the launch of Namma Stories - a music video that celebrates stories from south India.
Best product launch on Twitter: Mahindra with #HelloXUV700 and Morris Garages India for the Astor with #TheAIAffair
For the launch of the #MahindraXUV700, Mahindra leveraged a whole host of Twitter’s products across the launch cycle. It created awareness for the launch with a Reminder Card that doubled up as a teaser for the event, took over Twitter timelines on the day of the launch, and became the first auto brand to leverage Twitter’s Live Brand Studio and create a Live Events Page, which was the go-to destination for eager audiences to follow the big unveil. To keep up the conversation momentum, the brand used promoted Tweets to promote video snippets from the event into people’s timelines .
Morris Garages India also took the Twitter launch route to introduce the MG Astor - India’s first car with a personal AI assistant. Unveiling #TheAIAffair to Indian audiences, the brand leveraged Twitter’s takeover products across the launch cycle - pre-launch, launch day and post-launch - creating a continuum of conversations across timelines. Following the launch, the brand also used Website Cards to drive performance through click-based campaigns, directing people to the bookings page on the brand’s website.
Best brand in the emerging category: Unacademy
Unacademy used a strategic mix of unconventional storytelling, creative execution and the credibility of voices such as that of Sachin Tendulkar, all while playing into the centre of trending moments and conversations during the cricket season. With campaigns like #TeachThemYoung and #MistakesTheGreatestTeacher, the brand’s great use of Twitter and success in attempting to redefine education for the country’s youth makes it the winner in this category.
Best brand connect to audio: Star Sports
Star Sports hosted several Spaces with sports fans across the year. Tapping into Spaces’ popularity among Tamil-speaking audiences, Star Sports Tamil also hosted Spaces for the community, giving fans a chance to connect with their favourite athletes, talk about the most exciting in-game moments, or just geek-out in sports banter with fellow fans.
Best brand connect to a moment: State Bank Of India with #YogaAsanasWithSBI
Building interest through powerful video assets, the brand engaged people with an auto-reply Twitter campaign, asking them to choose the kind of yoga they wished to explore. Each Tweet that engaged with the campaign was rewarded with customised replies demonstrating relevant yoga asanas. To scale reach and impact, the brand also used Twitter’s takeover assets on #InternationalYogaDay - owning the moment on the service.
Cover Photo by Solen Feyissa from Pexels