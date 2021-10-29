Twitter, Zomato, Swiggy, Netflix, Amazon Prime post 'what's on their mind' about Facebook’s ‘Meta’ rechristening

For the novices, it’s as confusing a move as the script of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. For the tech and internet lovers, it is as important an event as was Mihir Virani’s return from the dead in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' for Indian viewers in the early 2000s and us at afaqs!, along with the utter curiosity as to why make this change, it’s a chance to cast an eye on our beloved brands’ reaction to this rechristening on social media.