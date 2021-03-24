Zomato reminisces the year gone by - 2020, lockdown, et al

To mark one year in lockdown, these brands found a new way to sum up the 'new normal'.
The people who yelled 'Happy New Year' at midnight on January 1 2020 had no idea what a ride they were in for. The coronavirus began spreading all over the world and to stop the infectious disease from spreading, many countries had to go into lockdown.
The lockdown was a previously unheard of term, since many had not dealt with a pandemic in their lives. Movement across the city was restricted, many became home-bound. Office meetings went virtual, many took to cooking for themselves (for the first time) and others found solace in exercising in their living rooms.
It’s hard to believe that it’s been a year since we embraced the new normal – but brands have taken to social media to remind users of how life has changed. Zomato, Swiggy, Netflix, and Bumble all put up posts reminiscing life before and after the ‘new normal’, highlighting the different ways our life has changed.
This was the time when most places were divided by zones – red, orange and green and most people chose to keep in touch with friends and family, virtually. Many people even got married at this time – virtually, in a bid to save time and money.
These brands are all reminding us that the pandemic is not yet over – and that the second wave is about to hit us. The posts remind us to wear masks and use sanitiser – irrespective of how fatigued our minds may be.
Food delivery app Swiggy took a moment to acknowledge how far our cooking skills had come and illustrated that despite the differences in food quality, lockdown has tested us in unimaginable ways.
Bumble humourously reminded us that a year ago, ‘hugs and kisses had been outlawed’ and asked us not to take them for granted.
Netflix found different ways to highlight the types of content in their library by using a still from a different movies/series for every lockdown mood.