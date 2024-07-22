Leo Burnett's co-founder Brendan Conan Pereira passes away at 96

In 1956, Pereira went to the UK for further education and experience, working as Art Director at Rapier Design and later at Baron Moss. He returned to India in 1960 to join Aiyars Advertising, where he worked on the Beechams account. Pereira spent a year in London with Beechams to understand their products and global marketing strategies. By 1961, he had returned to India as Aiyars' Creative Director and joined the board when Aiyars merged with LPE, London.