Sidharth Rao, Webchutney and Punt Partners’ founder passes away

He passed away Friday evening.
Sidharth Rao is no more. He was the founder of Webchutney, one of India’s most famous and awarded digital agencies, and of Punt Partners, a mar-tech company he founded with Madhu Sudan in 2022.
He passed away on Friday (21 April 2023).
Rao founded Webchutney 23 years ago in July 1999, and Dentsu acquired it in 2013. His agency, for The Unfiltered History Tour created for Vice Media, won the biggest awards at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2022.