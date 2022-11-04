The wild ride of a college dropout turned internet entrepreneur

“Oh, not at all! I can take no credit for the Unfiltered History campaign except for having green-lighted the project. Webchutney has been winning major awards for years but I have never been on stage,” he declares. He had already decided to quit and it didn’t seem right that he should stay on only for Cannes and quit a few months later. It would make Dentsu look bad – and he owed much to the network.