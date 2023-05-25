5paisa.com appoints Narayan Gangadhar as Chief Executive Officer

Gangadhar has over two-decades of experience, mostly with global tech giants, based out of San Francisco Bay Area in the US. Gangadhar was the head of engineering at Uber managing over 1,000 innovators, building core engineering platforms, core APIs and cloud solutions to help Uber’s operations in over 500 cities across the world. Earlier, Gangadhar was a senior director at Google helming the cloud engineering and infrastructure domains, where he was responsible for all external facing cluster computing products as well as in charge of backend infrastructure. Gangadhar also worked with Amazon as director of engineering, where he built Amazon Relational Database Service. He started his career with Microsoft and worked in various engineering roles. Most recently, Gangadhar was CEO of Angel One.