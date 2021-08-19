Abhigyan Modi appointed to lead Global Engineering for Adobe Document Cloud

Adobe today announced that Abhigyan Modi has been promoted to senior vice president and will now lead global engineering for Adobe Document Cloud. Abhigyan will spearhead product innovation and development across Adobe Document Cloud teams worldwide, and play a strategic role in enabling the company’s focus on powering digital economies. He continues to be based in India, reporting to Adobe Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer Abhay Parasnis. Abhigyan will also continue to lead Adobe’s India site as country manager.