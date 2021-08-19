Abhigyan Modi appointed to lead Global Engineering for Adobe Document Cloud

Abhigyan will spearhead product innovation and development across Adobe Document Cloud teams worldwide
Adobe today announced that Abhigyan Modi has been promoted to senior vice president and will now lead global engineering for Adobe Document Cloud. Abhigyan will spearhead product innovation and development across Adobe Document Cloud teams worldwide, and play a strategic role in enabling the company’s focus on powering digital economies. He continues to be based in India, reporting to Adobe Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer Abhay Parasnis. Abhigyan will also continue to lead Adobe’s India site as country manager.
Adobe Document Cloud includes the world’s leading PDF and electronic signature solutions, and allows customers to turn manual document processes into efficient digital ones. Adobe Document Cloud allows teams to take quick action on documents, workflows and tasks across multiple screens and devices — anytime, anywhere.
“Under Abhigyan’s leadership, our talented engineering teams have been at the forefront of building world-class products,” said Abhay Parasnis, Chief Technology and Chief Product Officer, Adobe. “We’re thrilled that Abhigyan, who had started his journey with Adobe as an entry level engineer and has shown tremendous impact, now joins our global leadership bench to steer Adobe’s Document Cloud product vision into its next phase of innovation and growth.”
“Over two decades at Adobe, I’ve had an incredible time building great products and fantastic teams in India. As we move from a world with digital, to a digital-first world, we have an amazing opportunity to reimagine how people work with documents. I’m excited to work with our incredible engineering teams to drive greater innovation into the future,” said Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president, Adobe Document Cloud & country manager, Adobe India.