Abhinav Srivastava joins Madison Public Relations as CEO

Madison PR, a unit of Madison World, has just announced the appointment of Abhinav Krishna Srivastava as its chief executive officer. He will be based in the Agency’s Mumbai office.
With more than 21 years of experience, Abhinav is an expert in every aspect of internal and external communications covering public relations, public affairs/advocacy, digital, advertising and integrated marketing campaigns. He also comes with enriched experience of Stakeholder engagement, CSR, Financial & Investor Relations, Crisis Management and Media Training. He has led integrated marketing and communications strategies across sectors like Consumer, Lifestyle, Food, Pharma & Healthcare, Technology, Telecom, Energy, Infrastructure, Finance & Banking, Aviation, Automobile, Realty, Retail and Hospitality. Having worked with some of the world's most respected brands, he has experience with multiple consumer market mechanisms and managing complex corporate reputation programs for businesses.
Prior to joining Madison PR, he spent almost two years working at SPAG Asia and D Yellow Elephant as Chief Operating Officer. Aside from SPG Group, he has been part of leadership teams at Avian WE, Edelman India, Comma Consulting and Rediffusion DYR. Airtel, McDonald's, Deloitte, Bayer, J&J, Qualcomm, Eros, Shemaroo, Tata Power, TCS, Tata Motors, Gillette, Tata Sons, Mondelez, Shell, Audi, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CNN, Roche, USAID - PSI, Pernod Ricard are just some of the brands Abhinav has worked with.
Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, says, "I am delighted to have Abhinav lead our very capable and experienced Madison PR team as CEO. Am sure he will take Madison PR to new heights and will add a lot of value to our client’s business."
On joining Madison and commencing his new role, Abhinav says, "I'm beyond excited to join Madison Public Relations and be a part of such a respected, mission-driven team of India’s leading homegrown agency group. I look forward to developing our business by building on established clients and finding new opportunities for growth. As communications domain has got revamped in the past 2 years, I believe Madison’s might and my multi sectoral experience will help us expand our growth horizon and get into the big league!”
Madison Public Relations has expertise in brand and corporate communications. Madison PR handles marquee clients like Nivea, Asian Paints, Marico, P&G, Parle Agro, Jubilant FoodWorks, True Elements, Tata Power, Crompton and several others. Madison Public Relations is a part of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication agency established in 1988. Madison World through its 11 Units served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.