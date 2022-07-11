Abhinav Srivastava joins Madison Public Relations as CEO

On joining Madison and commencing his new role, Abhinav says, "I'm beyond excited to join Madison Public Relations and be a part of such a respected, mission-driven team of India’s leading homegrown agency group. I look forward to developing our business by building on established clients and finding new opportunities for growth. As communications domain has got revamped in the past 2 years, I believe Madison’s might and my multi sectoral experience will help us expand our growth horizon and get into the big league!”