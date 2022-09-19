Abhishek Sen moves on from Cheil India

Cheil India's senior vice president has decided to quit after a 6 year stint with the company. He was leading the 360 integrated campaigns across ATL, BTL, Digital, Social, Influencer, Publishers, Events, eCommerce and Community marketing for Samsung India's MX portfolio across smartphones, computing, wearables and community marketing. He joined the agency in 2016 as Associate Vice President. Sen posted about this on hos LinkedIn page, his next move is unknown yet.