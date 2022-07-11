Abhishek Sood Joins Prabhudas Lilladher as Lead – Public Relations

Commenting on joining PL, Abhishek Sood said, “I am truly excited to be a part of an organisation like Prabhudas Lilladher, which has close to 80 years of experience in India’s financial services sector. At PL, I am looking forward to working with the leadership team in strengthening the brand, while contributing towards the company’s next phase of growth in the country. The company aims to power India’s financial growth through constant innovation and expansion in its products and services. l look forward to contributing in this mission, as Prabhudas Lilladher scales new heights and milestones.”