Abhishek Sood Joins Prabhudas Lilladher as Lead – Public Relations

Prabhudas Lilladher, one of India's leading and most trusted financial services organisations, has appointed Abhishek Sood as the Lead – Public Relations. In this role, he will provide strategic counsel and tactically further enhance the company’s brand and reputation. He will be reporting to Shaili Vora – head of group strategy, Prabhudas Lilladher.
Abhishek brings with him over 13 years of experience as a communications specialist, and has an in-depth understanding of the media and external stakeholder landscape. In the past, he has successfully strategized, implemented, and strengthened corporate narratives for businesses across diverse sectors.
Prior to joining Prabhudas Lilladher, Abhishek was associated with the Anand Rathi Group for over 4 years. During this time, he helped the company to build and increase its brand visibility across media platforms. He was also instrumental in the building media visibility for the successful launch of the Wealth Business IPO. Prior to Anand Rathi, Abhishek has worked with some of the major agencies, including Genesis BM (Genesis BCW) and Weber Shandwick, where he handled marquee brands in the corporate and finance sector.
Commenting on the appointment, Amisha Vora, owner, and joint managing director, said, “Over the years, our mission has been to power India’s financial growth and help our clients in their wealth creation journey. To achieve this mission, strategic communication is important, which is where Abhishek’s role becomes critical. We are pleased to have him on board to spearhead the media engagements for Prabhudas Lilladher. His rich experience and in-depth understanding of the media landscape will add immense value, and help in amplifying the impressive work we have been doing.”
Commenting on joining PL, Abhishek Sood said, “I am truly excited to be a part of an organisation like Prabhudas Lilladher, which has close to 80 years of experience in India’s financial services sector. At PL, I am looking forward to working with the leadership team in strengthening the brand, while contributing towards the company’s next phase of growth in the country. The company aims to power India’s financial growth through constant innovation and expansion in its products and services. l look forward to contributing in this mission, as Prabhudas Lilladher scales new heights and milestones.”