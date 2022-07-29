ABP News appoints Sant Prasad Rai as Sr. VP–News & Production

On the appointment, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said - “It is with great pleasure that I announce that Sant Prasad Rai is joining ABP News as Senior Vice President of News and Production. Rai brings with him over two decades of experience and I am confident that his expertise will be of great value to the channel as we work towards our goals. Additionally, I am pleased to announce that Rajiv Khandekar has been promoted from the post of Senior Vice President of News & Programming for ABP Majha to the post of Executive Vice President of News and Production for ABP News and ABP Majha. In this role, Khandekar will be responsible for setting the editorial direction and chairing editorial meetings for ABP News. We would like to thank Sumit Awasthi for his contributions as Vice President of News and Production for ABP News. Awasthi has been a great asset to the team and will continue to work with us as a lead anchor and host of the 8 pm slot on ABP News. We are excited to have Sant Prasad Rai, Rajiv Khandekar and Sumit Awasthi with us and look forward to continued success in the times to come.”