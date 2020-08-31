ABP's Arindam Nag joins Sabse Sasta Dukaan as National Head - Brand & Marketing Communication

Sabse Sasta Dukaan, the online pharmacy company has recently appointed Arindam Nag as national head - brand & marketing communication . Arindam joins Sabse Sasta Dukaan from Anandabazar Patrika Group, where workad as the head of brand for around 3 years. Prior to ABP Group, Nag was working with Vodafone as AGM - Brand (Appril 2013 - October 2016), UNINOR as Marcom Head (Nov 2009 - July 2011). WIth an experience ofaround 16 years in the industry, Arindam has also worked with Airtel, CEAT Tyres and The Coca-Cola Company in the past.