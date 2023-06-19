Ace Turtle appoints Chief Strategy Officer and Creative Director to strengthen its top management

Ervin Lim has joined as the chief strategy officer and Christian Westphal has been appointed as the creative director.
Ace turtle, has announced the appointment of two senior executives to its leadership team. Ervin Lim has joined as the Chief Strategy Officer and Christian Westphal has been appointed as the Creative Director.
These newly created and strategic positions will further augment ace turtle's capabilities and drive the company's growth in the rapidly evolving retail industry.
As the Chief Strategy Officer, Ervin will be responsible for equity fundraising, investor relations and driving strategic initiatives to enable ace turtle to achieve its long-term vision. With diverse experience across Asia, he has previously held leadership roles at CapitaLand, Lazada, and Reefknot Investments, where he led strategic initiatives and managed corporate venture funds in capital markets, venture capital, and logistics. His proven track record in developing successful growth strategies for multinational organizations will be instrumental in shaping ace turtle's future growth trajectory.
Christian Westphal, in his role as creative director, is responsible for conceptualising, developing and implementing creative visions and deliverables for design, visual merchandising and online content. With extensive global experience in fashion, retail, luxury and online marketplaces spanning over two decades, he is a creative strategist with deep knowledge of visual identity, storytelling, retail and online marketplaces. He has previously worked with Christian Dior, C&A China, Pantaloons, Koovs.com and Myntra. He was also the co-founder of his eponymous high end fashion brand distributed in Europe, Asia and North America.
Commenting on the appointments, Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle said, “We are delighted to welcome Ervin Lim and Christian Westphal to our senior leadership team at ace turtle. As we embark on an aggressive expansion journey in FY24 and expand our brand portfolio, we are confident that Ervin and Christian’s experience and expertise will play an instrumental role in shaping our strategic direction and add creativity and innovation to our design and creative endeavours."