Ace Turtle appoints Chief Strategy Officer and Creative Director to strengthen its top management

Christian Westphal, in his role as creative director, is responsible for conceptualising, developing and implementing creative visions and deliverables for design, visual merchandising and online content. With extensive global experience in fashion, retail, luxury and online marketplaces spanning over two decades, he is a creative strategist with deep knowledge of visual identity, storytelling, retail and online marketplaces. He has previously worked with Christian Dior, C&A China, Pantaloons, Koovs.com and Myntra. He was also the co-founder of his eponymous high end fashion brand distributed in Europe, Asia and North America.